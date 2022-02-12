Zacks: Brokerages Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.34%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

