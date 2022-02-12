Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce sales of $128.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.98 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $102.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $491.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $492.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TGLS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 119.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

