Zacks Investment Management Acquires 474 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $136.68 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $111.59 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.