Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.13% of EnPro Industries worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 357,310 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,678,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.66 and a twelve month high of $117.63.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

