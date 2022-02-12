Zacks Investment Management Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $87,241.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -202.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

