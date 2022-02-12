Zacks Investment Management Has $2.18 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $91.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

