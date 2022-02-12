Zacks Investment Management Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.08% of Acushnet worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Acushnet by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Stephens upped their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $44.20 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.