Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.45) to GBX 570 ($7.71) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

