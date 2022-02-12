Zacks Investment Research Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on WMS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $93.66 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,422,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,604 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after purchasing an additional 147,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after purchasing an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.