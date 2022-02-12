Zacks Investment Research Lowers BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ BLU opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $558.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.26. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 215,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

