Zacks Investment Research Lowers Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 800.82% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 682,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 156,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

