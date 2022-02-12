Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $111.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.02. Prudential Bancorp has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $15.95.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBIP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,300,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

