Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) to “Buy”

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RSI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

RSI opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,436 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after buying an additional 1,264,684 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after buying an additional 822,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after buying an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.