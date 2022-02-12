Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to Buy

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TUWOY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tullow Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.25.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

