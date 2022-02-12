ZCore Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. ZCore has a total market cap of $142,592.10 and $158.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,212,572 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

