Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $441.74 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $436.24 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $545.27 and a 200-day moving average of $556.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

