Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $24.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.74. 1,276,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $545.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.06. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $436.24 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zebra Technologies stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

