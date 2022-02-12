Zelwin Price Down 19.7% This Week (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002022 BTC on major exchanges. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $62.40 million and approximately $322,245.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

