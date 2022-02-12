Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. Zillow Group has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

