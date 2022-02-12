Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.96.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average of $137.14. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 614,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

