-$0.03 EPS Expected for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) This Quarter

Analysts expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). IAMGOLD posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IAMGOLD.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAG shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 9,885,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987,606. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.