$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 25,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 50,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 85,741 shares of company stock valued at $186,560. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 864.63, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

