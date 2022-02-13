-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,086.76% and a negative return on equity of 118.06%.

ENTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entera Bio by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTX stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 65,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,808. The company has a market cap of $52.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

