$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.02. AMC Networks reported earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of AMC Networks stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 271,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,588. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $83.63.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2,729.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.