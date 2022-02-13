$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. Zynex reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZYXI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Zynex by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

