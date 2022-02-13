$0.21 EPS Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAV. B. Riley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,419 shares of company stock valued at $268,073 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 849,131 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 486,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,982. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.