-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 202,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,470. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $219.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

