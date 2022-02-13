$0.26 EPS Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

CURO Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 259,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,566. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $548.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 158.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

