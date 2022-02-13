$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.20. 3,131,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,164. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 65,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 558.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 94,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

