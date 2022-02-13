-$0.31 EPS Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nyxoah.

NYXH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Nyxoah stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $2,635,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $1,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $19,612,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $1,126,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

