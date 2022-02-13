$0.33 EPS Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

HTGC stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. 743,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 69,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 571,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,569 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

