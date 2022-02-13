$0.35 EPS Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.31. Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gentex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after buying an additional 43,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Gentex by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Gentex by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 212,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,561. Gentex has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

