$0.35 EPS Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.32. 1,120,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,561. Gentex has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.