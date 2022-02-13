$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,789,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,216. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.