$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. MEDNAX reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $2,396,312.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $9,386,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $218,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 200.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after buying an additional 100,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 299,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.