-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Feb 13th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.62). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

MCRB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. 694,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,572. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $754.98 million, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 3.37.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

