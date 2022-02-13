$0.45 EPS Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Kaman posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

KAMN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,034. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 372.40 and a beta of 1.30. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 727.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.