$0.74 EPS Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Otis Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,691,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $2,258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,582,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,011.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 243,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

