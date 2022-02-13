$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $5.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.31.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,293 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $165.04 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.52.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.