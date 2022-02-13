$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Worthington Industries reported sales of $759.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

WOR stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,403. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 114.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 658,742 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $6,742,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 105,142 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter valued at $5,501,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Worthington Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.