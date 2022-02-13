$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.67. Walt Disney posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $6.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.62.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $149.47 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.24. The company has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

