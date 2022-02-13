$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,945 shares of company stock worth $100,341,442. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 384,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,891,000 after buying an additional 59,365 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,340,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.32. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $378.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

