$1.45 EPS Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.49. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

RHI traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $120.92. The company had a trading volume of 884,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,831. Robert Half International has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average of $108.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.