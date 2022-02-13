$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $24.23. 693,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 367,014 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after buying an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

