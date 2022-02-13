$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $890.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

Shares of HLT traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.53. 2,798,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,282. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $159.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.35. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,150.23 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after acquiring an additional 156,832 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

