$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $890.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

Shares of HLT traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.53. 2,798,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,282. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $159.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.35. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,150.23 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after acquiring an additional 156,832 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.