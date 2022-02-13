100,000 Shares in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth about $1,520,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

NASDAQ SWAGU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

