$120.64 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce $120.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.01 million. IBEX posted sales of $117.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $477.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.57 million to $478.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $522.19 million, with estimates ranging from $518.59 million to $525.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBEX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IBEX by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,090. IBEX has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.