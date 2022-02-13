$137.95 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to report sales of $137.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.02 million. SFL reported sales of $114.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $499.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.36 million to $509.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $542.04 million, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $591.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $135.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFL shares. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NYSE SFL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. 1,251,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. SFL has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SFL by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 228,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,078,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,131 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 421,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth $10,380,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

