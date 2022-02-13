14,890 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 725,796 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,968,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $14,630,990.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,931,504 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,410. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

