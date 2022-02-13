1,540 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,206,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.37. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.